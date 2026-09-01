Designed for MICE professionals, corporate bookers and decision-makers who regularly organize business events, the program seeks to turn individual bookings into long-term relationships between SMHCC and its clients.

“PRiMO is our way of recognizing the people who continue to choose SMHCC for their business and events. We want every booking to be more than a transaction. We want it to build a lasting relationship that reflects our appreciation for our clients,” SMHCC Executive President Peggy Angeles said.

SMHCC is also expanding the program through partnerships across the broader SM ecosystem.

Partnerships with IKEA, Kultura and SM Foundation are being developed to give PRiMO members access to a wider range of potential lifestyle, retail and social development privileges and experiences.

The company said the expansion is intended to keep the program relevant to the changing needs of meeting and event organizers as the MICE industry continues to evolve.

“We continue to listen to our members and look at how we can make PRiMO more meaningful to them. Our goal is to ensure that the program reflects our appreciation for their continued trust while offering privileges that are relevant, accessible, and useful,” Angeles said.

SMHCC said it plans to continue developing PRiMO through new partnerships, privileges and initiatives aimed at improving member engagement and the overall experience.