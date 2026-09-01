“The PNP strongly condemns the theft of vital components from government pumping stations. These are not ordinary property crimes because they can compromise flood-control operations and put lives and property at risk,” Nartatez said.

The directive followed the reported theft of around eight to 10 meters of grounding cable from a pumping station, causing the facility to malfunction amid severe flooding in Metro Manila.

Authorities have identified a suspect and are conducting follow-up operations.

“I have directed concerned police units to coordinate with local governments and facility operators, intensify security and conduct immediate investigations to identify and arrest those responsible,” Nartatez said.

The PNP chief stressed that stealing components from pumping stations could disrupt facilities relied upon to drain floodwaters from communities.

Replacing stolen equipment also requires additional public funds and could delay flood mitigation operations, he added.

Nartatez warned that authorities would also go after individuals who purchase equipment stolen from government facilities.

“Those who steal or buy stolen equipment will be held accountable under the law. We will pursue the perpetrators and ensure that appropriate charges are filed against them,” he said.

The security measures are in line with the Marcos administration’s directive to strengthen the protection of critical infrastructure amid flooding.