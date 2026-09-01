For the wholly owned water subsidiary of Metro Pacific Investments Corp., the spending push is expected to strengthen its existing operations while giving it additional capacity to pursue new opportunities across Southeast Asia.

“When we started Metro Pacific Water 15 years ago, our goal was to help build a more water-secure future for the communities we serve. That mission has only become more urgent today.

Water security is economic security, and this P23-billion investment is our commitment to building the infrastructure the next generation will depend on,” MPW President and CEO Andrew B. Pangilinan said.

Across its operating portfolio, installed water production and treatment capacity climbed 20 percent to about 798 million liters per day (MLD) from 667 MLD in 2025.

MPW currently serves about 221,000 households across Iloilo, Dumaguete, and San Jose del Monte, Bulacan.

Through joint ventures with local water districts, it also operates bulk water suppliers Metro Iloilo Bulk Water Supply Corp. and Cagayan de Oro Bulk Water Inc.

The company has also built a foothold in Vietnam, where it supplies water to industrial zones in Nghe An through subsidiaries Tuan Loc Water Resources Investment Joint Stock Co. and Phu Ninh Water.

“As we build stronger regional water operations in Southeast Asia, our investment improves our ability to expand capacity and pursue new opportunities where reliable water infrastructure is increasingly critical.

Our cross-country experience has allowed us to combine local operating experience with technologies and solutions that can be deployed across different markets,” Pangilinan said.

In Iloilo, MPW is developing a 66.5-MLD desalination facility and advancing the Jalaur Water Treatment Project, which is expected to add another 86 MLD once operational. Available water supply in the province has already increased to 80 MLD in 2026 from 73 MLD in 2024.

In Dumaguete, water production rose to 48.2 MLD from 40.8 MLD in 2021, while Cagayan de Oro Bulk Water Inc. has maintained supply at 80 MLD and has the potential to deliver up to 100 MLD.

MPW is also rehabilitating San Jose del Monte's water system through Metro Pacific Bulacan Water.

In less than three months, the unit repaired more than 600 of 890 verified pipeline leaks and restored a treatment plant to its 30-MLD design capacity from 20 MLD.

The company is also expanding its wastewater treatment, engineering, and water technology business through Metro Pacific Water Solutions, which has completed more than 700 sewage treatment plant projects nationwide.