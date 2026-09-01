The 21-year-old Filipina is scheduled to face American qualifier Mary Stoiana in the first round of the women’s singles event at 8:40 a.m. (Manila time) at the 14,000-seat Louis Armstrong Stadium inside the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.

With a large Filipino community in New York, Eala is expected to enjoy strong support as she chases the biggest title of her young career after winning the Mubadala DC Open, a Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) 500 event, in Washington early last month.

Seeded No. 17 in a field featuring some of the biggest names in women’s tennis, including Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus, Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan and American stars Jessica Pegula and Coco Gauff, Eala enters the final Grand Slam tournament of the year at a career-high world No. 18.

Eala has been in New York since last week and competed in a pair of exhibition matches ahead of her opening-round assignment.

She first teamed up with Canada’s Felix Auger-Aliassime in mixed doubles before facing close friend Iva Jovic of the United States during the Stars of the Open exhibition.

Although Eala lost both matches, the exhibitions allowed her to get a feel for the hard court and the atmosphere at Arthur Ashe Stadium, where she drew strong support from Filipino fans.

“It’s a great way to practice against a great opponent. Amazing court, and you get the atmosphere of the match, so with the way I approach these matches, I focus on myself,” said Eala, who also shared the court with her father, Mike, during Stars of the Open.

“It’s a good exercise to switch back and forth between fun and really locked in. It’s nice to let loose and have a little fun.”

Now, the exhibitions are over.

Against Stoiana, Eala will look to carry the momentum of her breakthrough season onto one of tennis’ biggest stages as she begins another bid to make Philippine tennis history.