“Safety is not just about physical security; it is equally about protecting our children's peace of mind,” said Education Secretary Sonny Angara.

Schools will conduct readiness assessments, teacher training and age-appropriate orientations before the exercise. School heads and teachers must notify learners, parents and personnel in advance and secure written parental consent and learner assent.

Learners who need additional safeguards, including those whose parents request accommodations, must be allowed to take part in alternative activities without penalty or stigma.

During the drill, schools will practice securing entry points, silent concealment away from windows and evacuation procedures, with adjustments for learners with disabilities, special needs and sensory sensitivities.

DepEd said the exercise will not use threat simulations, aggressor role-players, weapons, simulated gunfire, pyrotechnics, graphic imagery or artificial casualties.

A signal distinct from earthquake and fire alarms will be used to start the drill.

The department said guidance personnel and school health officers will provide Psychological First Aid and conduct post-drill debriefings. Schools will also coordinate with their Schools Division Offices, local governments and health facilities for referrals when specialized mental health support is needed.

Police participation will be limited to external perimeter security, emergency notification systems, dispatch response testing and post-incident tracking, DepEd said. Learners will practice keeping their hands raised, empty and visible when encountering first responders during evacuation.

Police will likewise not conduct tactical disarming exercises or expose learners to aggressive displays, according to the department.

“Our goal for September 3 is to build calm operational confidence and muscle memory through proper orientation, not fear. Preparedness saves lives, and trauma-informed execution protects our learners,” Angara said.