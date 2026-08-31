World Chess Olympiad-bound Janelle Mae Frayna and Ruelle Canino spearhead the 14-player field in the Philippine National Women’s Invitational Chess Championship unfolding today in Alicia, Isabela.
Frayna, the country’s first and only Woman Grandmaster to date, and Canino, a Woman International Master, are the favorites to rule this round-robin format event that will also have Olympiad teammates Shania Mae Mendoza and Mhage Sebastian.
All four are using this tournament to warm up for the Olympiad slated from 15 to 27 September in Samarkand, Uzbekistan.
Jan Jodilyn Fronda, the other member of that squad, begged off to take a rest.
Also seeing action are Bernadette Galas, Jemaicah Yap Mendoza, Marie Antoinette San Diego, Jersey Marticio, Allaney Jia Doroy, Francois Marie Magpily, Cherry Ann Mejia, Kate Nicole Ordizo, Franchesca Largo and Diana Ramos.
This meet is one of the five tourneys that Alicia, Isabela is simultaneously hosting.
The other four are National Junior Championships, National Children’s Championships, Philippine Youth selection tournament and the FIDE classification tournament, hosted by Alicia and backed by the National Chess Federation of the Philippines and the Philippine Sports Commission.
The winners of the junior, children and youth selection tilts will represent the country in international meets while National Master titles are at stake in the FIDE selection meet.