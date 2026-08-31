All four are using this tournament to warm up for the Olympiad slated from 15 to 27 September in Samarkand, Uzbekistan.

Jan Jodilyn Fronda, the other member of that squad, begged off to take a rest.

Also seeing action are Bernadette Galas, Jemaicah Yap Mendoza, Marie Antoinette San Diego, Jersey Marticio, Allaney Jia Doroy, Francois Marie Magpily, Cherry Ann Mejia, Kate Nicole Ordizo, Franchesca Largo and Diana Ramos.

This meet is one of the five tourneys that Alicia, Isabela is simultaneously hosting.

The other four are National Junior Championships, National Children’s Championships, Philippine Youth selection tournament and the FIDE classification tournament, hosted by Alicia and backed by the National Chess Federation of the Philippines and the Philippine Sports Commission.

The winners of the junior, children and youth selection tilts will represent the country in international meets while National Master titles are at stake in the FIDE selection meet.