Evacuation centers were operating in the Ilocos Region, Cagayan Valley, Central Luzon, Bicol Region, Western Visayas, Zamboanga Peninsula, Calabarzon, Cordillera Administrative Region and Metro Manila.

Tomas said 117 areas have declared a state of calamity, including Dagupan City; four areas in Pangasinan; 14 in Benguet; 12 in Bataan; 24 in Bulacan; 21 in Pampanga; 13 in Zambales; Rodriguez, Rizal; Nasugbu, Batangas; and three areas in Occidental Mindoro.

Department of Social Welfare and Development Assistant Secretary Alex Quintalla said the agency has distributed 2.3 million family food packs to affected communities, along with hygiene kits, mobile kitchen kits, modular tents and other non-food relief items.

Department of Health official Dr. Gloria Balboa said health workers have provided consultations to about 5,831 individuals.

The DOH is monitoring cases of waterborne diseases, influenza-like illnesses, leptospirosis and dengue in flood-hit communities.

Balboa said 67 DOH facilities, including clinics, health centers and government hospitals, sustained an estimated P54.3 million in damage but remained operational.

“We will give them immediate assistance through our Quick Response Fund,” Balboa said.

Meanwhile, Metropolitan Manila Development Authority General Manager Nicolas Torre III said the agency was taking advantage of improved weather to declog and clean its 73 pumping stations across Metro Manila.

“We are taking advantage of the good weather to fix and clean them,” Torre said.

Torre said the MMDA also provided L-shaped barriers and mobile pumping stations to NLEX operators to help ease flooding that has caused heavy traffic, including in parts of Pampanga.

He said the public may call the MMDA Metrobase Hotline 136 to report flooding or request assistance.

“But please not use it to ask whether the number coding is suspended, you can access that information through our website,” Torre said.

The OCD earlier reported P6.16 billion in infrastructure damage and P2.32 billion in agricultural losses, bringing combined damage to at least P8.48 billion.

“Total po ang nawala o nasira in terms of figures ay P6.16 billion in infrastructure. Sa damage to agriculture naman po ay P2.32 billion,” Tomas said.

A total of 724 areas were flooded across the Ilocos Region, Central Luzon, Metro Manila and Calabarzon.

Central Luzon accounted for the largest number, with 561 flooded areas in Bataan, Bulacan, Nueva Ecija, Pampanga, Tarlac and Zambales.

Another 122 areas were flooded in Pangasinan, 24 in Laguna and 11 in Muntinlupa and Valenzuela.

Tomas said 110 road sections and 14 bridges remained impassable due to landslides and damaged infrastructure.

Search-and-rescue operations were also continuing in Tarlac following a bridge collapse. One person was rescued while four others remained missing.

The OCD said relief supplies remained sufficient, while 677 personnel organized into 32 search-and-rescue teams were deployed.

More than 20,000 personnel from security agencies and local governments were also on standby.