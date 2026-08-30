The escalating US-Canada trade war is hitting an unlikely household staple: toilet paper.
The US imposed 50% tariffs on selected Canadian imports, including pulp used to make tissue products, while Canada is set to impose retaliatory tariffs on US paper products starting 8 September.
Experts warn the higher costs of Canadian pulp could push up the cost of making premium toilet paper by 11% to 20%, potentially leaving consumers with higher prices — and possibly less-soft tissue.
In short, the trade war isn't just hitting industries and businesses — it may soon hit Americans where they least expect it: in the bathroom.