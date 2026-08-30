Yes, bees really do sleep — and some have surprisingly cozy places to do it.
Research has documented sleep-like behavior in honeybees, including periods of prolonged inactivity and deeper sleep. Some bees can also be found resting inside or on flowers, particularly bumblebee males that spend the night outdoors.
The adorable scene of bees curled up in a flower isn't just cute — their sleep is important, too. Studies have found that sleep deprivation can affect honeybees' ability to consolidate memories and navigate successfully.
So, if you spot a bee quietly clinging to a flower early in the morning, it might simply be catching some Zzzs.