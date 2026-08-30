In a decision publicized on Sunday, the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) announced the removal of Engr. Loreto Balena Jr. as the maintenance chief of the LPMDEO for negligence in carrying out his duties.

Public Works Secretary Vince Dizon said that the move was in accordance with the directive of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to cleanse the government of officials who are not living up to their mandate.

Santos echoed the call, maintaining that public service has no room for officials who are inept at handling their designated positions.

“Government cannot afford to move slowly during disasters. When there are floods, typhoons, or other emergencies, every minute matters. Those responsible for responding must always be prepared and act immediately,” he stressed.

“A government position is not a privilege. It is a responsibility. When an official fails to perform his duties, there must be accountability,” he added.

The lawmaker said that the removal of Balena sent a clear message to other officials in government that their inability to perform their work is unacceptable.

Santos said that there are many individuals who are capable and eager to work for the public, noting that entering government is not a title but a duty.

“Having an official in position is not enough. What we need are officials who act. During disasters, there is no room for negligence, delay, or shrinking responsibility,” he said.