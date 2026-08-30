The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) will suspend the Expanded Number Coding Scheme on Monday, 31 August, in observance of National Heroes Day.
“Suspendido ang pagpapatupad ng Expanded Number Coding Scheme sa Lunes, Agosto 31, 2026, isang special regular holiday, bilang paggunita sa National Heroes Day,” its advisory read.
The MMDA reminded motorists to plan their trips and continue following traffic regulations.
“Planuhing mabuti ang inyong biyahe upang maiwasan ang anumang problema sa kalsada. Sumunod sa batas-trapiko at mag-ingat sa inyong pagmamaneho,” the agency said.