Former congressman Francisco “Kiko” Barzaga on Sunday, 30 August, expressed elation over the victory of his mother, Dasmariñas City Mayor Jennifer Barzaga, as the winning candidate for the position of representative for the 4th District of Cavite.

“Cavite has decided, the Barzaga Dynasty wins again!” the former congressman posted on his social media account.

His mother was proclaimed by the Commission on Elections (COMELEC) as the winning candidate, with 201,893 votes out of the 258,361 ballots cast, following the special elections held on Saturday, 29 August

The city mayor bested four other candidates who also vied for the position, namely, Matvin Dupal-Ag who got 1,184 votes; Jacinto Frani Jr, 24,350 votes; Leysander Ordenes, 561 votes; and Raul Rex Mangubat, 30,373.

The special election was conducted to fill the vacancy left by the former congressman.

Last June 2, 265 members of the House of Representatives voted to expel the former congressman for disorderly behavior, conduct unbecoming of a member, and violations of the House Code of Conduct.

The move was made based on the report of the House Ethics Committee which acted on the complaint filed by Iloilo 1st District Rep. Janette Garin in connection with his various social media posts that also targeted various legislators..

Prior to his expulsion, Barzaga was placed under two 60-day suspensions over his actions.

According to the Ethics Committee report, Barzaga violated Sections 141(a) and (b) of House rules, which require members to conduct themselves in a manner that preserves the integrity and credibility of the institution.

Barzaga started making the social media posts in September 2025 when he was observed to cause disruptive and disrespectful actions to parliamentary proceedings concerning his online presence.

The social media posts included live-streaming inside the session hall, posting altered images of House leaders, and satirical comments towards other lawmakers.