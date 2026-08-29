Snoop Dogg’s Dr. Bombay ice cream brand is looking for an International Ice Cream Taster, offering $10,000 (around P580,000) per month for a three-month contract.
The fully remote role is open to applicants anywhere in the world. The successful candidate will taste-test ice cream, track global food and flavor trends, create social content, and help develop future flavors and marketing ideas.
No formal culinary background is required, but applicants should be curious, outgoing, plugged into food and culture trends, and able to evaluate the taste, aroma and texture of dairy-based ice cream.
Applications are being handled through Deel, with the hiring period running through 31 August.