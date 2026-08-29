Capiz followed with an 8.7-percent expansion, while Maguindanao del Sur grew 8.63 percent, Antique 8.55 percent and Davao del Norte 8.3 percent. Eight of the 10 fastest-growing economies were provinces, while two were HUCs.

Overall, 76 of the country’s 82 provinces and all 33 HUCs recorded year-on-year economic growth from 2024 levels.

Despite the strong performance of provincial economies, the largest contributors to national output remained concentrated in major urban and industrial centers.

Quezon City retained the biggest share of national GDP at 6 percent, equivalent to P1.40 trillion at constant 2018 prices. Makati followed with a 5.5-percent share and P1.27 trillion in output.

Laguna accounted for 4.9 percent of national GDP, with its economy reaching P1.14 trillion, while Manila contributed 4.6 percent with P1.06 trillion.

These four economies were the only provinces or HUCs to record GDP of more than P1 trillion in 2025.

The top 10 largest economies were dominated by Luzon, with four HUCs from the National Capital Region, three provinces from CALABARZON and two from Central Luzon. Davao City was the only economy outside Luzon to make the list.

The PSA said its Macroeconomic Accounts Service, together with regional and provincial statistical offices, will hold dissemination forums from September 29 to October 15 to present the detailed 2025 Provincial Product Accounts results.