Potential Philippine exports include tropical fruits, coconut-based goods, seafood, apparel, fashion accessories, sustainable fabrics, rattan and wood products, industrial components, and natural health and beauty products.

“What are the market drivers why you should choose Flanders or West Flanders as a key market? We have a high purchasing power and a strong import dependency,” Standaert said during an information session organized by the Department of Trade and Industry Export Marketing Bureau.

She said the region’s logistics infrastructure also gives exporters access to a wider European market while its multicultural consumer base is supporting demand for exotic, sustainable and ethically sourced products.

Flanders has established distribution channels ranging from supermarkets and specialty stores to the hospitality industry, including hotels, restaurants and catering businesses. Its business-to-business trading network and e-commerce platforms also provide avenues for exporters seeking broader European Union market access.

Standaert said Philippine exports to Flanders reached €199 million in 2025, led by machinery and mechatronics, non-ferrous metals, and shoes and headwear.

The existing trade flow suggests room for Philippine exporters to expand beyond traditional products, particularly as European consumers increasingly consider sustainability and ethical sourcing when making purchases.

“I hope to see a lot of opportunities to do business with our region,” Standaert said.

For Philippine enterprises, stronger access to Flanders could provide a gateway not only to Belgian consumers but also to distribution networks serving markets across Europe.