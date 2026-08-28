The Batang Kankaloo caught up with the San Juan Knights at 18-3 and trailed the Weavers, who bested the Quezon City Black Bulls, 79-71, in the first game, in the jostling for top four placings in the quarterfinal playoffs of the North division.

The 6-foot-8 Ladi finished with 28 points, seven rebounds, three steals and two blocks and was named the SportsPlus Best Player over Jeff Manday, with 15 points, five rebounds, three steals and two assists.

Rommel Calahat, Dom Escobar and Jammer Jamito supported with eight points each for Caloocan.

Pasig skidded to 10-11 despite Jerald Bautista's 18 points, three rebounds and two assists; Jerome Garcia's 17 points and five rebounds, Jacob Galicia's 14 points, nine rebounds and three blocks, and Keith Pido's 10 points, four assists, three rebounds and two steals.