Farm Fresh is one of the six teams that have earned spots to the internationally flavored season-opening contest unwrapping on Monday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

The Foxies will be taking on defending champion PLDT, the Jaja Santiago-Minowa-reinforced Creamline, Nxled and foreign teams Est Cola of Thailand and Ho Chi Minh City of Vietnam.

“A new journey and a new battle for us,” veteran winger Ara Galang said.

“Also, we’re going up against international teams and we expect a different type of competition this time. But we’ll give our best every time and work as a team,” she added.

The Foxies primed up for their first Invitationals appearance in two years with a fruitful run in the pre-season PVL On Tour Showdown.

They won back-to-back games to wrap their three-match stint in the province-hopping competition, sweeping Nxled in Tubod, Lanao Del Norte before outlasting Capital1 last week in Victorias City, Negros Occidental.

Farm Fresh is gunning for a better finish after a winless campaign in 2024. The Foxies skipped last year’s edition and gave their spot to sister team ZUS Coffee.