“Following the technician’s recommendation, the train was promptly removed from the revenue line and brought to the depot for a comprehensive assessment,” LRMC said.

A video posted by a commuter on social media showed water leaking from several areas inside the train while traveling between Ninoy Aquino and Fernando Poe Jr. stations, leaving some passengers wet.

According to LRMC’s maintenance team, the leak was caused by a drain line valve in the train’s air-conditioning system that “unexpectedly” broke despite having an anticipated lifespan of three to five years.

LRMC said the defective valve has been replaced.

“The affected valve has since been replaced, and the unit is undergoing rigorous safety and maintenance checks to ensure optimal performance,” the company said.

“In the longer term, we plan to replace these valves across the fleet to help prevent similar occurrences in the future,” it added.

LRMC also plans to double the frequency of inspections of the valves, reducing the interval from every 10,000 kilometers to every 5,000 kilometers.

The private operator reiterated its commitment to providing passengers with a “safe, comfortable, and reliable” commuting experience along LRT-1.