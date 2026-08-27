Gonzales will join the 38-man Filipino delegation led by Nik Isagan and Fatima Amirul in the prestigious 70-nation tournament bannered by powerhouse United States and hosts Vietnam.

“It’s really important. It’s my first World Cup, the first time representing the Philippines in pickleball, so I’m really looking forward to it,” Gonzales said in an episode of “Off the Court,” the weekly online sports show of DAILY TRIBUNE on Thursday.

“Obviously, I have a long career in tennis doing that, so doing it in a different sport, I think, is really special.”

Gonzales enters the competition battle-tested after playing in two Professional Pickleball Association events in the United States last month.

A former Division I collegiate tennis player in the United States and now a registered nurse, Laurente said representing the Philippines remains a unique honor.

“It’s such an honor. It’s a unique experience for me, and representing the Philippines, as I come from the U.S., it’s really a one-of-a-kind experience, especially for me,” said Laurente, whose parents hail from Cebu.