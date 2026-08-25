“That is why eyes are on us. They want to see what we can bring. And many will be surprised,” said Philippine Pickleball Federation president Shery Cu during Tuesday’s Philippine Sportswriters Association Forum at the Philippine Sports Commission media room.

Cu was joined at the forum by national team players Ruben Gonzales, former member of the Philippine Davis Cup team in lawn tennis, Nik Isagan, Kelsey Laurente and Fatima Amirul.

The Philippines will field a total of 38 players vying in the Open division, Under-18, Under-14, Kids and Seniors divisions of the event that drew over 4,000 participants.

Cu said the team was formed after almost six months of local competitions, and while some slots were openly selected based on the players’ current standings, some made it via tryouts.

“We want to make an impression. We are hoping for a podium finish. We expect a good finish in this World Cup,” added Cu in the forum presented by San Miguel Corporation, PSC, Philippine Olympic Committee, MILO, and the country’s 24/7 sports app ArenaPlus.