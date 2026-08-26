The victory also allowed the Philippines to bounce back from a 0-3 loss to defending champion Japan last Tuesday.

Richelle Toledo opened the scoring for the Philippines after crossing home plate in the first inning off an RBI from Mary Nichole Pasadas.

After being held scoreless over the next two innings, the Filipinas erupted for five runs in the fourth, with Angel Kaye Bedaño, Helga Campos, Madelaene Doumag, Chastene Jover and Toledo completing the decisive rally.