The Philippines finally broke through in the WBSC Women’s Baseball World Cup after blanking Cuba, 6-0, last Wednesday at the ASPAC Secondary Stadium in Tainan, Chinese Taipei.
It was a surreal moment for the Filipina batters, who are making their World Cup debut this year after earning a wildcard berth.
The victory also allowed the Philippines to bounce back from a 0-3 loss to defending champion Japan last Tuesday.
Richelle Toledo opened the scoring for the Philippines after crossing home plate in the first inning off an RBI from Mary Nichole Pasadas.
After being held scoreless over the next two innings, the Filipinas erupted for five runs in the fourth, with Angel Kaye Bedaño, Helga Campos, Madelaene Doumag, Chastene Jover and Toledo completing the decisive rally.