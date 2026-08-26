Monsod has been highly critical of the current administration, which has faced intense scrutiny since the onset of the flood control scandal last year. The ‘floodgate’ scandal has had significant economic repercussions, including slower growth due to the slump in infrastructure investment and delays in the passage of this year’s budget, as public scrutiny intensified over the lengthy and convoluted legislative process amid allegations that funds were diverted to politicians.

Abolish UAs

For Monsod, the solution is simple: “Remove the unprogrammed appropriations (UAs),” she said.

“Because any additional funds that we get should be used for covering the budget, the gap.”

Despite the Department of Budget and Management (DBM) maintaining that UAs are constitutional, critics have questioned their purpose. Reps. Edgar Erice and Leila de Lima have argued that UAs authorize spending even when the source of financing is not yet definite or available when Congress approves the budget. De Lima has referred to UAs as “shadow pork,” a characterization Monsod agreed with.

“Every time the unprogrammed appropriations, at least this new administration, they have used the unprogrammed appropriations as a way of pork barrel, or as a way of financing the projects, the favorite projects of our legislators,” she said.

“I do not think there is a place for unprogrammed appropriations because those unprogrammed appropriations are being used as a pork barrel.”

Transparency in the Executive

Monsod also called for greater transparency in the National Expenditure Program (NEP), the President’s proposed national budget submitted to both Houses of Congress for deliberation.

“The second thing that should happen to the budget is please announce to the public the difference between the NEP that the president... presented and what it actually turned out to be in the government.”

“When it is changed, we should know who is changing it and what they changed it for. In other words, transparency. There should be transparency.”

Marcos ordered a comprehensive review of the 2026 NEP following the controversy, resulting in no new flood control projects being funded in the final budget. However, some legislators noted that questionable projects had already appeared in the Executive’s own NEP even before Congress made changes, including projects that had already been completed or were duplicates.

Monsod said the ‘floodgate’ scandal has also weighed on economic growth, which has declined for four consecutive quarters, reaching a 17-year low of 2.3 percent in the second quarter as infrastructure investment remains subdued.

“[A]s far as the government is concerned, we have the resources, and the funding to achieve our development goals. If only the government officials themselves, meaning the legislative and the executive, just keep their hands out of that budget.”

“We are paying for that corruption now.”

'Get rid of the bicam'

Lastly, Monsod called for the abolition of the bicameral conference committee, where the House and Senate versions of the budget are reconciled.

“[T]he third thing is that there should be no more bicameral conference committee. [The] Bicam [should] be open to all viewers, so we will see exactly who wanted to change what. Because the bicam can pass a completely new budget that nobody knows what happened to it.”

Former congressman Zaldy Co alleged that P100 billion worth of projects were ordered inserted during the 2025 bicameral process, specifically implicating then-DBM Secretary Amenah Pangandaman while tagging President Marcos as the “mastermind.”

Monsod said rampant government corruption remains a significant obstacle to achieving sustainable and inclusive growth.

“We're not in the same rut. We are in a deeper rut. Because the corruption has taken world-class magnitudes.”