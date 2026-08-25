On the opposite corner on 19 September is Omar Ulises Huerta, who packs a 15-1-1 win-loss-draw record with 13 knockouts.

Huerta will have the crowd at the Pechanga Resort Casino on his side as he hails from San Diego, just a short drive from Temecula.

The Marcial-Huerta clash will serve as an appetizer to the headlining showdown starring Mexican mauler Isaac “Pitbull” Cruz.

Marcial, 30, last fought during the golden anniversary celebrations of the Thrilla in Manila in October 2025 at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

In that brawl, Marcial picked himself up from the floor to beat Venezuelan Eddy Colmenares on a ten-round majority decision.

“I am going for 8-0 on September 19, and I will make everyone knows who I am inside the ring. This is the fight that I am longing for, a fight that will head me toward the promise land by next year,” said the Zamboanga-born southpaw.

“This fight is going to be a war as both fighters are known for their high knockout prowess. I believe Eumir will treat this fight seriously as we are planning to give him another fight by December once he wins this one before heading for a world title next year,” Gibbons said.