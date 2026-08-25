The Department of Education is investigating a public school principal in Masbate over social media posts that drew criticism for allegedly making derogatory remarks about two lawmakers and a lawyer, the agency’s local office said.
The Schools Division Office (SDO) of Masbate Province said it had received information about a social media post made by one of its personnel and was verifying the facts surrounding the matter.
“The SDO Masbate Province assures the public that the matter is being properly addressed in accordance with due process, fairness, and accountability,” the division said in an official statement.
The personnel was identified in local reports as Randy Emmanuel Villar Bulanon, principal of Dimasalang National High School. His now-deactivated Facebook account had carried posts targeting Akbayan party-list lawmakers Chel Diokno and Percival Cendaña, as well as lawyer Jesus Falcis.
The posts included a sexually derogatory remark directed at Falcis and remarks mocking Diokno’s appearance and Cendaña, who is a stroke survivor, according to reports. Falcis had threatened to file an administrative complaint with DepEd, alleging that the post concerning him could constitute gender-based online sexual harassment under the Safe Spaces Act.
Bulanon issued an apology on 24 August, saying he should have exercised greater caution in his social media activity given his position as a school head.
“As a school head, I fully recognize that my words, actions, and social media activities may be perceived as reflective not only of myself as an individual but also of the position and institution I represent,” Bulanon said.