The Department of Education is investigating a public school principal in Masbate over social media posts that drew criticism for allegedly making derogatory remarks about two lawmakers and a lawyer, the agency’s local office said.

The Schools Division Office (SDO) of Masbate Province said it had received information about a social media post made by one of its personnel and was verifying the facts surrounding the matter.

“The SDO Masbate Province assures the public that the matter is being properly addressed in accordance with due process, fairness, and accountability,” the division said in an official statement.