Gilas battles Jordan on Friday before taking on the Iranians on Sunday, hoping to halt a four-game slide.

The Philippines’ campaign for a fourth straight World Cup stint next year in Qatar gets even more challenging with naturalized player Justin Brownlee out due to injuries, including ankle and hamstring issues.

Gilas is also behind in the standings for a top four spot, which is needed to secure a seat in the main draw, with a carryover 2-4 win-loss record.

Still, head coach Tim Cone remains optimistic of Gilas’ chances amid mounting adversities.

Jordan and Iran, tied with 5-1 slates, are also dealing with issues in their teams as much as Gilas.

Something Cone sees as a huge opening to take advantage of.

“We’ll take whatever break we can get at this point,” he said.

“Again, we're not playing, you know, without Justin, we're not bringing our best team also. I mean, so, you know, we're missing a key guy,” Cone added.

The Jordanians, despite an impressive opening round, have not yet fully adjusted to the system brought in by its new Spanish coach Luis Guil Torres.

In fact, Jordan struggled in its run in the 45th William Jones Cup in Taiwan recently when it finished sixth with just two wins in seven games, including losses to Malaysia and Strong Group Athletics-Pilipinas.

Torres replaced Wesam Al-Sous after the third window as the team’s third coach in 14 months. Al-Sous took over the position from Roy Rana.

“So, if they're adjusting, we're gonna try to make it, you know, we're gonna try to figure out a way to take advantage of that,” Cone said.

Iran, on the other hand, is playing without injured Sina Vahedi.

The 2025 FIBA Asia Cup Mythical Team member is still recovering from a torn anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) he sustained in the East Asian Super League finals while playing for the New Taipei Kings.

“They're missing a guy. Iran's missing a guy. He's the one that played for Meralco at one point. He has an ACL injury,” Cone said.

“That's great. I mean, I'm sorry for him, obviously, but that's great. You know, we'll try to take advantage of that, as well. Certainly.”