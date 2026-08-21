The Philippines will send a lean but potent five-man weightlifting team as it chases glory in the 20th Asian Games in Nagoya, Japan.

Rising star Albert Ian delos Santos and two-time Olympian Elreen Ando will banner the national squad as she seeks to improve on her bronze-medal finish in the women’s 64-kilogram division of the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, China in 2023.

Completing the squad are Rosegie Ramos, Kristel Macrohon, Eleaphraime Wacoy Limmong.