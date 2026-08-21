The Philippines will send a lean but potent five-man weightlifting team as it chases glory in the 20th Asian Games in Nagoya, Japan.
Rising star Albert Ian delos Santos and two-time Olympian Elreen Ando will banner the national squad as she seeks to improve on her bronze-medal finish in the women’s 64-kilogram division of the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, China in 2023.
Completing the squad are Rosegie Ramos, Kristel Macrohon, Eleaphraime Wacoy Limmong.
Samahang Weightlifting ng Pilipinas president Monico Puentevella believes Delos Santos could be one of the biggest surprises for the Philippines after his dominant showing in the Asian Youth and Junior Weightlifting Championships in Tashkent last August.
The 20-year-old lifter swept the men’s junior 70kg division and even broke Asian junior records on his birthday, strengthening his case as one of the country’s brightest prospects.
“We’re now watching another Olympian in the making. He broke the Asian junior records on his birthday,” Puentevella told DAILY TRIBUNE in an online conversation.
“It makes him a threat in the forthcoming Asian Games in Nagoya. Thanks to his mama Diwa, who’s our national coach, and late papa Alvin, also an Asian Games lifter.”