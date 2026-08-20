Remulla, along with Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr., visited Zamboanga City to assess the progress of the investigation and the security situation following the school shooting.

The Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) chief said investigators are also looking into the shooter’s exposure to online games and their possible influence on his behavior.

He specifically identified Roblox as among the games played by the shooter and said he would push for it to be banned in the country.

“This is a case of undue influence of certain games on the Internet. This is a case of desensitization of violence for children because of the games they play on the Internet… The shooter is a victim of undue influence,” Remulla said.

Remulla also renewed his call for greater accountability among gun owners. He said he is set to meet with House of Representatives leaders next week to discuss possible measures to strengthen existing policies, particularly the responsibility and potential liability of firearm owners whose weapons end up in the hands of unauthorized individuals.

At the same time, he appealed to parents to take a more active role in monitoring their children’s online activities, including their exposure to social media and online games.

“Hinihiling ko po sa mga magulang na kasama rin po kayo dito. I-check po ninyo kung ano ang pinapanood nila, kung ano ang nilalaro nila,” Remulla said.

(I am asking parents to also do their part. Check what your children are watching and what they are playing.)

School security

On school security, Remulla said AdZU’s existing protocols were at par with industry standards, but the shooter was able to exploit a vulnerability in the school’s physical structure.

He said the incident underscored the need to continuously review security measures and address potential gaps.

Remulla also asked the school administration to resume classes while continuing grief counseling and psychosocial support for the AdZU community.

“People in Zamboanga must realize that life must go back to normal, though the pain lingers in the community and the families involved,” he said.

He assured residents that Zamboanga City remains safe as the PNP intensifies police visibility around public and private schools nationwide following the incident.

Remulla also stressed that the shooting should not be framed as an issue of cultural or religious differences, noting that the families of the victim and shooter knew each other within the AdZU community.