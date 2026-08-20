The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) reported Thursday that its regional office in Zamboanga Peninsula has provided psychological first aid (PFA) to several students of the Ateneo de Zamboanga University (ADZU) in Zamboanga City yesterday, following the recent school shooting incident two days earlier.

The DSWD reported that eight (8) ADZU students, aged 11 to 14, received PFA from the agency’s mental health professionals on Wednesday, 19 August.

"The intervention provided by the DSWD to the students was done in a safe and supportive space where they could process their emotions, express their concerns, and learn healthy coping strategies as they deal with the psychological impact of the traumatic experience," DSWD Assistant Secretary Irene Dumlao said.

The DSWD, however, conducts PFA with ADZU teachers and staff this Thursday (20 August) with DSWD Academy holding a training on trauma psychosocial support for frontliners next week.

"As the Secretary instructed, next week the Department scheduled a Trauma Psychosocial Support Training for frontline responders and duty-bearers who responded in the Zamboanga school shooting incident,” Dumlao said.

“Our aim is to teach responders with appropriate knowledge and skills to ensure that they are equipped to provide psychosocial support and are sensitive to the needs of trauma survivors," the DSWD spokesperson added.

Meanwhile, the DSWD assured that the agency will continue to extend support through aftercare services and other forms of interventions, including Enhanced Trauma-Informed Care, medical assistance, and Parent Effectiveness Sessions (PES), necessary in response to the school shooting incident.