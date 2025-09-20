Marcos launches 50% discount beep cards for students on LRT, MRT

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. led the official launching of 50 percent discount Beep cards for students on Saturday, offering a major fare relief to young commuters who use Metro Manila’s major rail systems: LRT-1, LRT-2, and MRT-3.

The launch event, held at the LRT-2 Legarda Station in Manila, was marked by a festive atmosphere as students filled the station to avail of the new “white” Beep cards, especially designed for learners to enjoy half-priced train fares.

“Alam naman natin (We all know that) students are on a very, very tight budget. That's why we are very happy to be able to launch this new system to give the Beep card to our students. Unang-una, ang processing talagang pinabilis na natin nang mabuti (First of all, we really made sure to speed up the processing),” said the President.

The initiative is part of the government’s broader effort to ease the financial burden on students and promote the use of public transportation.

Fast, easy access for students

Marcos emphasized the improved processing time for acquiring the student discount Beep cards.

Previously, applicants had to wait 7 to 10 days to receive their card. Now, the process takes just three minutes, provided that the student presents valid proof of enrollment.

“Basta't maipakita nila na talagang student sila, na they are attending school, dadalhin ngayon doon mag-imprenta sila ng Beep card, load-an lang nila (As long as they can show that they’re really students and are attending school, they’ll be taken there where the Beep card will be printed, and they just have to load it),” Marcos noted.

The cards are available for a one-time fee of P30, and can be reloaded at designated stations or through digital wallets.

Government Officials in Attendance

The President was joined by Department of Transportation (DOTr) Acting Secretary Giovanni Lopez and Light Rail Transit Authority (LRTA) Administrator Hernando Cabrera during the launch.

President Marcos also took time to personally interact with students lined up to receive their discount cards and inspected the card processing area.

This student fare discount program follows President Marcos’s earlier directive issued on June 19, 2025, mandating a 50 percent fare discount for students on LRT-1, LRT-2, and MRT-3 lines.

On July 16, 2025, the administration also rolled out a similar fare discount program for senior citizens and persons with disabilities (PWDs), as part of its inclusive public transportation reforms.