Gilas’ friendly served as a test to see the level of the team’s competitiveness before it plunges into action against Jordan on 28 August and Iran on the 30th at the Mall of Asia Arena.

However, the tight result proved that Gilas still has a lot to work on, especially with its back against the wall in the uphill climb for a shot at a fourth straight World Cup appearance.

Overseas-based Gilas youngbloods Carl Tamayo and Kevin Quiambao played against familiar faces they used to compete against in the KBL.

Ulsan Hyundai, which featured former University of the Philippines guard Gerry Abadiano, is also the former team of Gilas guard RJ Abarrientos, where he won the 2023 KBL Rookie of the Year. It has been going around the country to play friendly games, the latest was against reigning Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League champion Abra Solid North Weavers which ended to an 80-80 deadlock.

Naturalized player Justin Brownlee has yet to show up in practice. He is still in the United States as he recovers from hamstring and ankle injuries.

“We won a close game. We didn’t play well, but the game gave us a good indication of where we are and how far we have to go to get ready,” said Cone, who was able to see the possible combinations with the return of Kai Sotto.

Aside from Sotto, also part of the squad were June Mar Fajardo, AJ Edu, Tamayo, Quiambao, Troy Rosario, RJ Abarrientos, Juan Gomez de Liano, Dwight Ramos, Justin Baltazar, Chris Newsome, and the returning Scottie Thompson and CJ Perez. Converge slotman Justin Arana was also seen attending Gilas training.

Gilas advanced to the second round with a 2-4 win-loss carryover record, which put the team in a must-win situation against Middle Eastern giants Jordan, Iran and Syria.

The Philippines is in Group E alongside first round tormentors Australia and New Zealand. Teams play the squads they have not played against in the opening round in a double-round robin format with the top four teams securing berths to the 27 August to 12 September main draw in Qatar next year.

Meanwhile, Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) president Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino is crossing his fingers that an all-Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) Gilas roster will successfully defend the gold medal in the upcoming Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games next month.

Gilas, who will be represented by pro players, faces a tough grind in retaining the mint it won three years ago in Hangzhou to end a 61-year gold medal drought.

Gilas’ gold was one of the four gold medals the Philippines won in the previous Asiad.

“Hopefully, we can overcome the four (gold), even if there's an obstacle. Because you know, we're the defending champions of basketball. Is the team that strong? You never know,” the POC head said.

Cone is forced to rely on local pro stars for the Asian Games as players from the KBL as well as Ramos and Edu of the Japan B.League were not given clearance to play in the continental sports meet.