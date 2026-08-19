Gilas Women is coming off a heartbreaking 68-71 loss to host Mexico last Tuesday, spoiling head coach Burke “BT” Toews’ debut with the national team.

Toews, who was appointed last May, wants his players to use the setback as motivation as they face the world No. 7 Canadians.

“We have to have a quick turnaround before we play Canada, but I prefer if everybody takes a few hours and feels bad about the game, and really thinks about what it is we have to focus on, what it is we have to be more meticulous about, to continue to be a strong team,” Toews said.

“When that time’s done, we’ll flip a switch, and we’ll be positive. You know, next play, next game.”

Vanessa de Jesus, who scored 25 points against Mexico, echoed Toews and said the team must quickly bounce back to stay in contention.

“It’s just about getting back, being ready for those moments in the second half,” De Jesus said.

“And for us, it’s about bouncing back, because we knew they would come back, but for us, we let the moment get to us, and I think this will be a good learning for moving forward.”

Canada will be a tough opponent after opening its campaign with a 72-57 victory over Senegal last Tuesday.

Kayla Alexander led the Canadians with 16 points and six rebounds, making her one of Gilas Women’s main defensive targets.

Aside from De Jesus, veteran center Jack Animam will be another key player for the Philippines after she was the only other Gilas player to score in double digits against Mexico, finishing with 14 points.