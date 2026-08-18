Key Irrigation Initiatives and Plans

Canal Rehabilitation: Improved and constructed around 780 kilometers of irrigation canals to enhance water distribution efficiency for farmlands.

Small-Scale Systems: Repaired 40 small-scale irrigation systems covering over 1,477 hectares.

El Niño Mitigation: Centered short-term drought responses around stabilizing the water supply through combined efforts with the National Irrigation Administration (NIA) on solar-powered pump projects, small water impounding and drip irrigation.

Funding Advocacy: Charged lawmakers to secure P1 trillion in long-term investments to expand irrigation across more than a million hectares of farmland to achieve food self-sufficiency.

The administration approved the implementation of P2.06 billion worth of farm-to-market road projects funded under the World Bank's Philippine Rural Development Program (PRDP) Scale-Up.

The project covers more than 66 kilometers of rural roads and 310 linear meters of bridges that connect farming communities in Zambales, Oriental Mindoro, Masbate, Samar, Bukidnon and North Cotabato.

Agriculture Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr. said the approval was part of the agency's plan to strengthen the local agricultural food supply chain and reduce high logistics costs due to inadequate rural infrastructure.

These projects will improve the lives of farmers and fisherfolk, lower their expenses and give them access to markets, he said.

The agency noted that improved connectivity, modern post-harvest facilities and better irrigation systems will strengthen the country's food supply chains, improve farm productivity and ease price pressures on food.

Meanwhile, let us wish two of our successful and beloved city chief executives in the National Capital Region a happy birthday: Mayor Imelda "Emi" Calixto-Rubiano of Pasay City on Aug. 16 and Mayor Edwin Olivarez of Parañaque on Aug. 14.

Let us associate their luck with the good things that come with their August birth. The month is considered bountiful because it traditionally aligns with peak agricultural harvests, major cultural thanksgiving festivals and a seasonal turning point for reaping the rewards of hard work.

Mayor Emi is a crisis fighter, an incredibly resilient leader who remains calm and takes absolute charge during city emergencies or sudden disruptions.

Intuitively driven, she possesses a strong institutional discernment, preferring to look past the surface to see what her community needs.

A determined visionary, she maps out a specific path or program for her city then pursues it with steady, unyielding focus.

Mayor Edwin is a harmonizer, naturally driven to seek balance in chaotic situations.

The influence of the number 5 gives him a curious, sharp and communicative intellectual edge.

He is a resilient, deeply versatile challenger who thrives when solving complex public service problems.

Shared Leo Traits (Aug. 14 and 16)

Because both public figures were born in the third decan (part) of Leo, they are strongly influenced by both the Sun and Mars.

Commanding Presence: They naturally command authority and feel comfortable being the visible "parent" or structural head of their respective cities.

Fierce Protectors: They possess a heavy dose of protective energy, choosing to tackle civic issues with a head-on, highly driven approach.

Email: arturobesana2@gmail.com