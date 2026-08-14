AJ Manas and Carlo Biado led the Philippines’ campaign after winning their respective opening-round matches in the Arizona Open at the Quechan Casino Resort in Arizona on Friday. (Manila time)
Manas, one of the country’s rising billiards stars, defeated American home bet Harrison Leinen, 10-8, to advance to the second round, where he will face Robbie Capito of Hong Kong.
Biado, meanwhile, beat American Corey Deuel, 10-6, to set up a second-round clash with Christopher Tevez of Peru.
Roland Garcia received a first-round bye and will face fellow Filipino Bernie Regalario in an all-Filipino showdown.
Harry Vergara also earned a first-round bye and will take on American Thorsten Hohmann in the second round.
Jeffrey de Luna, Jeffrey Roda, Marvin Asis and Roberto Gomez also advanced to the second round.