Ron Angeles breaks silence: 'Feeling ko din naabuso ako'

“Kahit paano at some point po, natutuwa naman ako. Hehe, hindi ko alam kung dapat ko siyang ika-proud. Hindi ko alam kung dapat ba natin itong ika-celebrate. Na kung napanood man ng lahat, kung napanood nyo man, kailangan ba nating mag-celebrate? Kailangan ko bang sabihing salamat kasi na-appreciate nyo ko.”

While some reactions may have appeared positive on the surface, Ron revealed that the experience carried a deeper and more personal impact.

“So yeah, kahit papano Nay, kumbaga parang pampalubag loob na lang sa nangyari na sige tanggapin ko na yung mga comments nyo pero deep inside my mind may mas malalim talaga na impact yan sa.. ako, sa akin mismo kahit sabihin nyo na lalaki ako.”

Confronting Double Standards

At the heart of his statement is a powerful call to recognize how society often responds differently depending on gender. For Ron, the situation exposed a troubling reality—one where male victims are often dismissed or trivialized.

“Parang feeling ko din naabuso ako. Naabuso ako sa pagkakataon na to. Parang bakit pagka sa lalaki nangyari, hindi, ok lang yan, normal, lalaki naman kayo eh. Kaya nyo yan. Tsaka ginusto nyo naman yan, nasarapan naman kayo.”

He urged the public to reconsider these assumptions by flipping the narrative.

“So di ba? So baligtarin natin. Kung babae ang ilalagay natin na sila yung naabuso, kaya ba natin na magsabi ng ganon? Kaya ba natin na hindi kaya nyo yan. Ay hindi, ginusto mo yan eh. Hindi, ano ka, malandi ka naman eh.”

Through this lens, Ron emphasized how harmful it is to normalize such responses—regardless of who is involved.

“So dito pa lang nakikita mo na agad na parang pag kami ok lang. Pero deep inside, kailangan din namin ng justice. Hustisya rin ang gusto namin sa mga nangyayaring to.”

A Call for Accountability

Ron Angeles’ statement goes beyond personal experience—it raises broader questions about consent, respect, and the way society handles violations in the digital age.

His voice adds to an ongoing conversation that challenges long-held biases, reminding audiences that dignity and accountability should never be selective.

Because as his words make clear, the need for justice does not depend on gender—it depends on what is right.