Among the trio, Cathrina Torres enters with years of professional experience already behind her.

The 29-year-old model spent part of her childhood in Manila before relocating to Canada during her teenage years. Her career eventually brought her to London, where she carved out a place in the international fashion industry and developed a portfolio that includes multiple appearances in Vogue.

Despite her extensive experience, Cathrina is approaching the competition as another chance to grow. She also hopes her presence on the program can celebrate Filipina beauty and confidence on an international platform.

And while she may be accustomed to the demands of fashion, Cathrina knows the reality-show experience could bring out another side of her.

“There’s a 110% chance I’m gonna cry,” she quipped in her introduction.

At the other end of the experience spectrum is Habie Mondido, the youngest contestant in the competition.

At 19, the Filipino-Tunisian model is entering the show with a story shaped by resilience. Born and raised in the Philippines, Habie experienced bullying while growing up and also went through health challenges. Experiences that once contributed to her insecurities eventually became part of the motivation that pushed her forward.

Now pursuing modeling, Habie is determined not to let her age define what she can accomplish. Competing against women with different levels of experience gives the young model an opportunity to test herself under pressure and show how far she has come.

Completing the Filipina contingent is Tatyana Austria, whose path to fashion has taken her through several seemingly different worlds.

Before making modeling a full-time pursuit, Tatyana established herself professionally as a licensed physical therapist and also worked as a courtside reporter. Pageant fans may likewise recognize her from Miss Eco Teen International 2021, where she represented the Philippines and finished as first runner-up.

Her transformation is particularly meaningful considering how she describes her younger self: a “geeky” science scholar who eventually discovered a new sense of confidence through pageantry and modeling.

That evolution now takes Tatyana to another major stage, where she hopes to establish herself as part of a new generation of Asian models.

Cathrina, Habie and Tatyana may arrive with vastly different backgrounds—one carrying extensive international experience, another beginning her journey at 19, and the third reinventing herself across science, sports media, pageantry and fashion—but they share a common opportunity.

When “SupermodelMe: Make It or Break It” begins August 18, all three will have the chance to turn their individual journeys into their strongest assets and put Filipina presence firmly on the runway.