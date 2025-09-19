Kylie Verzosa on why this sculpting shapewear dress is made for every woman

Beyond being a beauty queen, Kylie Verzosa has always been more. She is the founder and creative director of SOLÁ, a brand that emphasizes confidence just as much as style. From shapewear to intimates to body care, her mission has stayed clear: help women feel powerful in their own skin.

Kylie now takes that mission to the next level with the introduction of the Sculpting Shapewear Dress.

This piece bridges the boundaries between rigidity and softness, as well as between shapewear and fashion, which is just what Kylie had in mind. On the outside, it's a sleek cotton-modal dress that moves with you, but at its core is an integrated bodysuit that sculpts in all the right places—lifting, cinching, smoothing. It goes beyond appearances. It is about being stronger, more independent, and more self-assured but still feeling like yourself.

Kylie believes that this garment provides an answer to a dilemma that many women have: why must getting ready be so difficult?

That isn't the case with the Sculpting Shapewear Dress.

No fuss, no layers, and no compromise of comfort for fashion. All it takes to take charge of your moment is one dress and one step.

As Kylie herself explains: “This collection is the natural evolution of what SOLÁ stands for. Women have trusted us to shape their everyday, and now we’re giving them a piece that carries that same confidence into every celebration, every destination, every moment they choose to step into.”

The core of Kylie's ambition is to design clothing that empowers real women in real life. This collection demonstrates that confidence does not come from altering who you are, whether it is through a passionate plunging maxi or a sleek strapless pencil cut. The source of it is clothing that embraces you for who you are.

Kylie Verzosa sees the Sculpting Shapewear Dress as a love letter to all women and a reminder that fashion should never be a hindrance.