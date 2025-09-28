GTBA-Oneklik Travel Sale Expo 2025 makes global travel more accessible for Filipinos

The third Travel Sale Expo (TSE) concluded its three-day run from 26 to 28 September 2025 at the SM Megamall Megatrade Hall, drawing thousands of travelers and industry participants. Organized by the Global Tourism Business Association (GTBA) and Oneklik Events, the event partnered with the Philippine Retirement Authority, Boracay Malay, Aklan LGU, Tourism Malaysia, Guam Visitors Bureau, and the Department of Trade and Industry, with support from the Department of Tourism and embassies from Malaysia, Indonesia, Cambodia, Laos, Vietnam, India, and Brunei.

This year’s theme, “Your Gateway to the World,” reflected the expo’s goal of making travel accessible and affordable. More than 200 exhibitors from airlines, hotels, cruise lines, and tour operators offered exclusive packages, special discounts, and flexible payment options. Attendees explored domestic destinations such as Boracay, Bohol, and Cebu, as well as international hotspots including Taiwan, Malaysia, and Vietnam.

GTBA Founding Chairman and TSE Chairperson Michelle Taylan emphasized the event’s mission to bring travel opportunities to ordinary Filipinos. “We are moving towards democratizing travel for the everyday Filipino. The Travel Sale Expo is designed to make dream trips accessible, affordable, and stress-free. It’s not just about YOLO or FOMO anymore, people want smarter, value-packed travel choices, and that’s what we deliver,” Taylan said.

Beyond travel deals, the expo served as a platform for networking and industry learning. Seminars and forums addressed emerging trends, halal tourism, and sustainable growth strategies, fostering collaboration among local suppliers, international operators, and government agencies.

The Department of Trade and Industry partnered with the Department of Tourism to highlight Filipino products and services that showcase the country’s culture and heritage. This collaboration also promoted Muslim-friendly travel, positioning the Philippines as an inclusive destination for ASEAN and other international travelers.

Visitors enjoyed interactive booths, surprise performances, and pop-ups featuring travel essentials from global brands. The organizers stressed that TSE encourages travel as a lifestyle choice that generates jobs and strengthens the tourism sector. “Events like TSE are not only about promoting destinations, but also about creating jobs and strengthening the entire tourism value chain. We are proud to provide a platform that uplifts both the industry and the traveling public,” Taylan added.

Since its debut in 2023, the Travel Sale Expo has become a major fixture in the Philippines’ tourism calendar. Organizers promise a bigger and more engaging event in 2026, continuing to open opportunities for Filipinos to travel the world one affordable trip at a time.

The opening ceremony was attended by DOT Secretary Christina Garcia Frasco, DTI Director Aleem Guiapal, DFA Assistant Secretary Rhenita B. Rodriguez, Mayor Frolibar Bautista, Guam Senator Shelley Calvo, as well as ambassadors from Indonesia, India, Vietnam, Cambodia, Israel, and Taiwan, alongside sponsors Metrobank, GCash Philippines, San Augustine, Mixcaricature, airline partners AirAsia Philippines and United Airlines, and media partners including DAILY TRIBUNE.