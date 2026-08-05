The increase was driven by a 6.5 percent expansion in harvested area to a record 1.04 million hectares.

The strong harvest also lifted first-semester palay production to about 9 million metric tons despite a slight decline in average yield. Tiu Laurel said last year's temporary suspension of rice imports during the main harvest season helped improve market conditions and encouraged farmers to plant more.

The DA, however, expects production to slow as El Niño develops. The PSA projects third-quarter palay output at 3.25 million metric tons, down 13.3 percent from a year earlier, with delayed planting in some areas caused by the late onset of rains and slower irrigation water delivery.

To secure rice supplies, the DA will continue allowing imports while strengthening domestic production instead of suspending import arrivals during the harvest season. Rice imports have reached 3.5 million metric tons as of Aug. 2, helping build inventories ahead of the 2027 dry season.

"Food security means being proactive. We must keep farmers planting despite higher costs and the threat of El Niño," Tiu Laurel said.

The government is also expanding support through higher National Food Authority palay procurement, crop insurance, irrigation, mechanization, quality seeds and post-harvest facilities.

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. has increased the NFA's procurement budget to as much as P20 billion this year, while the DA is doubling monthly rice distribution under the Benteng Bigas, Meron Na! program to 40,000 metric tons through KADIWA ng Pangulo outlets.