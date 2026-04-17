Ejercito files bill regularizing midwives

“In many remote areas, they are often the only health provider,” he said.

The bill proposes plantilla positions and sets entry-level pay at Salary Grade 13.

“Let us end their status as job-order or casual employees, especially since their service is continuous and vital,” he said.

It also introduces a ladderized education system and equivalency provisions for current practitioners.

Ejercito said strengthening the midwifery workforce is key to improving maternal and child health.