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Ejercito files bill regularizing midwives

SENATOR JV Ejercito
SENATOR JV Ejercito
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Senator JV Ejercito has filed Senate Bill 2044, or the Philippine Midwifery Empowerment Act, seeking to regularize midwives and improve compensation.

Ejercito said many midwives have long worked under job-order arrangements without security of tenure.

SENATOR JV Ejercito
Ejercito files bill to regularize, raise pay of midwives

“In many remote areas, they are often the only health provider,” he said.

The bill proposes plantilla positions and sets entry-level pay at Salary Grade 13.

“Let us end their status as job-order or casual employees, especially since their service is continuous and vital,” he said.

It also introduces a ladderized education system and equivalency provisions for current practitioners.

Ejercito said strengthening the midwifery workforce is key to improving maternal and child health.

JV Ejercito bill
Midwifery law PH
Midwife regularization

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