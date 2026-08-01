Senator Mark Villar on Saturday condemned the fatal stabbing of a Grade 9 student inside Las Piñas National High School, calling the incident a tragedy that highlights the need for stronger school safety measures and the immediate passage of his proposed Learning Institution's Guaranteed Threat Avoidance and Safety (LIGTAS) Act.
A 13-year-old Grade 9 student was killed while another learner was injured after they were allegedly stabbed by a fellow student inside the school on Friday, according to reports and statements from local authorities.
"Our schools must always be places of safety, learning, and hope—not places where our children are exposed to violence and danger," Villar said in a statement.
The senator extended his condolences to the victim's family and said his office is providing assistance to the bereaved relatives.
Villar urged local authorities and concerned government agencies to conduct a swift and thorough investigation into the incident to ensure accountability and prevent similar cases from recurring.
He also called on schools, parents, teachers and communities to work together in promoting respect, empathy and peaceful conflict resolution among young people.
The lawmaker said the stabbing underscores the urgency of advancing Senate Bill No. 2321, or the LIGTAS Act, which seeks to institutionalize stronger safety and security measures in educational institutions.
Under the proposed measure, schools would be required to adopt coordinated threat assessments, establish direct emergency hotlines with police, fire and rescue units, improve parent notification systems during emergencies, and ensure the availability of first-aid equipment and trained medical personnel.
The bill likewise proposes increased police visibility around schools, the deployment of trained security guards, the installation of closed-circuit television cameras, appropriate security screening systems, and regular safety and security training for students, teachers and school personnel.
"Hindi na natin maibabalik ang buhay na nawala dahil sa masakit na trahedyang ito, ngunit hindi tayo maaaring manatiling walang ginagawa," Villar said.