Senator Mark Villar on Saturday condemned the fatal stabbing of a Grade 9 student inside Las Piñas National High School, calling the incident a tragedy that highlights the need for stronger school safety measures and the immediate passage of his proposed Learning Institution's Guaranteed Threat Avoidance and Safety (LIGTAS) Act.

A 13-year-old Grade 9 student was killed while another learner was injured after they were allegedly stabbed by a fellow student inside the school on Friday, according to reports and statements from local authorities.

"Our schools must always be places of safety, learning, and hope—not places where our children are exposed to violence and danger," Villar said in a statement.