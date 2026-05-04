Mark Villar calls for wider moratoriums, penalty waivers from SSS, GSIS

The proposed “RELIEF Act” or Senate Bill (SB) 2032, alongside Senate Resolution 366, which seek to institutionalize loan moratoriums, grace periods, penalty condonations, and easier access to low-interest credit for workers and micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs).

Villar urged agencies to move beyond short-term assistance and adopt a more aggressive recovery strategy.

The senator particularly sought an update from the Government Service Insurance System (GSIS) on its “Balik-Ginhawa” relief initiative, asking how many members had benefited and whether the program remained financially sustainable.

GSIS officials responded that the agency had already released P8.3 billion in assistance covering more than 1.085 million eligible loans—one of the government’s largest financial intervention efforts since the crisis intensified.

But Villar signaled that more may still be needed.

“Kung kaya pa, sana dagdagan pa natin ang mga benefits para sa ating mga taxpaying workers,” he said, stressing that the country remains in the middle of an economic crisis where workers urgently need support in the short and medium term.

Attention also turned to the Social Security System (SSS), which said members currently have access to calamity loans as emergency financial assistance.

Villar, however, argued that existing programs should form part of a broader safety net rather than stand-alone interventions rolled out only during emergencies.

Under the proposed RELIEF Act, agencies such as the SSS, Pag-IBIG Fund, Land Bank of the Philippines, and Development Bank of the Philippines would be mandated to provide relief measures including rent grace periods, loan restructuring, and temporary payment relief.

The proposal is especially targeted at MSMEs, widely considered the backbone of Philippine employment and economic activity.

Lawmakers during the hearing also underscored the need for government assistance to become proactive instead of reactive — ensuring that workers and entrepreneurs receive help before debts spiral into defaults, penalties, or legal troubles.

Villar said public awareness would also be critical, noting that many Filipinos remain unaware of emergency assistance programs they may already qualify for.

He emphasized the need to “create a robust financial safety net that allows the workforce to recover without being buried under mounting penalties and legal deadlines during times of national crisis.”