Having 18 children with seven women may sound like a tough act to follow, but Jeric Raval admitted it's not something he's proud of.

In his interview on Susan Enriquez's Kay Susan Tayo! vlog, Raval looked back on the chaos of juggling life from one hospital to another, saying his real-life story was more comedy than the action films he became known for.

"Kung isasa-pelikula mo buhay ko, comedy," he said, recalling an incident when two of his partners gave birth at almost the same time.

Raval said it was a chapter of his life he does not want others to emulate.

"Huwag n'yo akong gagayahin ha. Mahirap ang time management," he appealed.