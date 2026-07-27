Nartatez directed the PNP, the Department of Environment and Natural Resources and the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group to coordinate in filing appropriate charges against violators.

He also instructed the Quezon City Police District to document incidents of effigy burning for use as evidence in possible criminal cases.

The PNP chief also rejected criticism from militant groups that the deployment of 21,000 police personnel for the SONA was excessive.

"There is no such thing as overkill in ensuring peace and order and public safety," Torre said.

"We are 230,000 nationwide. We can utilize all these resources to ensure public safety as well as peace and order," he added.

Naratez said the public would be better served by maximum security measures rather than minimal security during the President's annual address.