“When they opened it, they saw a package with wirings, then parang battery. So, initially parang nilaro-laro lang nila. And then when some of our police officers who were patrolling the area saw it, they went to see it, and then they reported it to their superiors,” Corpus told reporters.

The alleged explosive was placed in a Skyflakes box and was stuck in the rear tire of a towing vehicle. According to Corpus, the device has a timer, a commercial blasting cup, and brown powder, which are core features of an IED.

The package was already under investigation and was turned over to the Scene of the Crime Operatives to determine whether it is indeed an explosive.

Twenty-one senators were present at the opening of the session, with Senators Bato dela Rosa, Jinggoy Estrada, and Rodante Marcoleta unable to attend the proceedings as the former remains in hiding while the two were detained for plunder charges.

Aside from lawmakers, several Cabinet secretaries were also present at the Senate gallery, along with members of the diplomatic corps and the spouses and relatives of senators.

As of 12 p.m., several senators were still at the Senate, though the complex remained under heightened security, according to Corpus.j