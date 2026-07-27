Drawing from biblical teachings on justice and righteousness, the church leaders said governance must reflect the realities faced by ordinary Filipinos and condemned systemic corruption, which they said continues to erode public trust.

The BCEC also cited the ongoing impeachment proceedings against Vice President Sara Duterte, saying the allegations involving confidential funds, unexplained wealth, bribery, grave threats and betrayal of public trust underscore the need for truth and transparency.

The council stressed that no public official should be above the law, regardless of rank or political influence.

It also highlighted the contrast between alleged financial misconduct in government and the hardships experienced by ordinary workers, including low wages, unemployment, job insecurity and rising living costs.

According to the BCEC, social assistance programs should address the root causes of poverty rather than serve as instruments of political patronage.

The council likewise denounced what it described as environmental destruction in the Cordillera and Northern Luzon, citing mining activities, rock-netting projects, rapid urban expansion and corporate encroachment into ancestral domains.

It said such projects threaten the environment, disregard the rights of Indigenous Peoples and bypass the required process of free, prior and informed consent.

The council reaffirmed its support for communities opposing projects they consider harmful to the environment and ancestral lands, saying economic development should not come at the expense of vulnerable sectors or future generations.

The BCEC also urged government leaders to reject impunity, combat corruption and govern with humility, while encouraging the public to oppose vote-buying, political dynasties and disinformation.