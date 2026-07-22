"No matter what happened bilaterally, I think our willingness to finish the CoC talk at the end of this year has not changed," Jing told reporters after meeting President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

He said the proposed code is separate from the territorial disputes between China and the Philippines.

"I don't think the CoC really addresses those bilateral disputes. It's kind of rules of engagement among different relevant parties," he said.

The remarks came after China summoned the Philippine ambassador over the confrontation, while the Philippines hosted foreign ministers from the 11-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, who arrived in Manila on Tuesday, said the South China Sea "should not become a stumbling block to China-ASEAN relations."

Negotiations on a South China Sea code of conduct have dragged on for years, with analysts questioning whether any final agreement would be legally binding or effectively prevent future confrontations.