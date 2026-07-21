India summoned Russia's top envoy on Tuesday to protest a missile attack on a cargo ship leaving Ukraine's port of Odesa that killed four Indian nationals.
The Indian foreign ministry said it summoned Russian Charge d'Affaires Vladimir Ladanov to convey its "grave concerns" and "unequivocal condemnation" over Sunday's attack on the commercial vessel MV Golden Leo.
The ministry said five Indians were aboard the ship, with four killed in the strike.
"Such attacks undermine the safety, security, and stability of international maritime commerce," it said, adding that commercial shipping must not be targeted.
Ukraine's navy said Russian missiles struck the Turkish-owned, Guinea-Bissau-flagged vessel as it transported grain from Odesa.
India and Russia have long maintained close ties, but their relationship has faced increasing strain since Moscow's invasion of Ukraine in 2022.