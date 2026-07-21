China summoned the Philippine ambassador on Tuesday following a confrontation at Second Thomas Shoal in the disputed South China Sea that drew condemnation from Manila's allies.

China's foreign ministry said it had "urgently summoned" the Philippine ambassador to protest what it called the Philippines' "deliberate provocation and attack" at Ren'ai Reef, Beijing's name for Second Thomas Shoal.

"The Philippine side provoked first, yet it has turned the blame upside down, distorted the facts, and maliciously hyped the issue," the ministry said.