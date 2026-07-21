The ministers said the latest developments undermine ongoing diplomatic efforts and reduce the prospects of resolving the crisis through peaceful negotiations.

"We called on all parties concerned to exercise utmost self-restraint and avoid any acts that may further aggravate the situation," the statement said.

ASEAN urged all parties to uphold international law and pursue dialogue and diplomacy, while calling for a "complete and immediate cessation of hostilities across all fronts in the Middle East."

The regional bloc also expressed concern over the security of one of the world's busiest maritime chokepoints, the Strait of Hormuz, stressing the need to maintain freedom of navigation and uninterrupted passage of commercial vessels and aircraft in accordance with the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).

The ministers warned against discriminatory or unilateral measures that could obstruct international shipping through the Strait of Hormuz or other international waterways, emphasizing the importance of ensuring the safety of seafarers and merchant vessels.

ASEAN said the continued conflict could have significant consequences beyond the Middle East, affecting global trade, energy markets, food security and agricultural supply chains.

"The continued tensions in the Middle East" could disrupt energy supplies, logistics and fertilizer availability, the ministers said, urging stronger regional coordination to cushion ASEAN economies from external shocks.

The statement also noted the humanitarian impact of the conflict, reaffirming the obligation of all states to protect civilians and civilian infrastructure and to ensure the safety of humanitarian workers and United Nations personnel in accordance with international law.

ASEAN member states likewise committed to continue coordinating assistance for ASEAN nationals caught in crisis situations overseas through existing regional consular assistance mechanisms.

The ministers said ASEAN would strengthen coordination through its own mechanisms and with external partners, including the ASEAN Plus One frameworks, ASEAN Plus Three, the East Asia Summit and the ASEAN Regional Forum, to mitigate the impact of the conflict and promote dialogue.