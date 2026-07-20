The Philippine Postal Corporation (PHLPost) is inviting coffee lovers, letter writers, collectors, and families to experience "Kape at Sulat" at the Manila Coffee Festival 2026, highlighting the enduring value of handwritten communication alongside the country's coffee culture.
Held at SM Megamall's Mega Trade Hall 3, the interactive exhibit offers visitors a unique blend of coffee-themed activities and postal experiences.
PHLPost said the initiative aims to remind the public that while technology has made communication more convenient, handwritten letters continue to provide a more personal and meaningful way of connecting.
Visitors can send postcards through the Espresso Connection, complete with a special coffee-themed stamp cancellation that serves as a souvenir from the festival.
The Collector's Brew features collectible stamps and coffee-inspired memorabilia celebrating Philippine coffee heritage and the country's rich postal tradition.
Festival-goers may also avail themselves of the Takeaway Special, where they can create personalized Selfie Stamps and apply for a Postal ID.
PHLPost said the exhibit offers visitors an opportunity to rediscover the joy of handwritten letters while celebrating Filipino coffee culture.