PHLPost said the initiative aims to remind the public that while technology has made communication more convenient, handwritten letters continue to provide a more personal and meaningful way of connecting.

Visitors can send postcards through the Espresso Connection, complete with a special coffee-themed stamp cancellation that serves as a souvenir from the festival.

The Collector's Brew features collectible stamps and coffee-inspired memorabilia celebrating Philippine coffee heritage and the country's rich postal tradition.

Festival-goers may also avail themselves of the Takeaway Special, where they can create personalized Selfie Stamps and apply for a Postal ID.

PHLPost said the exhibit offers visitors an opportunity to rediscover the joy of handwritten letters while celebrating Filipino coffee culture.